Insula (ISLA) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $684,363.69 and $11,257.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insula has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00386565 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001467 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01164437 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

