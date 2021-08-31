Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 13,103 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.08% of Freshpet worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

