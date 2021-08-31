Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 2,179 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 922.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17.

