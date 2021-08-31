Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 22,771 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

VEA opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

