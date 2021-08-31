Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

