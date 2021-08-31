Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 983 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $461.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $464.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,569 shares of company stock worth $14,179,621 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

