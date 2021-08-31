Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,654 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.11% of Trupanion worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $2,470,955. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -136.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

