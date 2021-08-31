Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

