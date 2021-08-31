Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,673 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

