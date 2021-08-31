Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

SCZ stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

