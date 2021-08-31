Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $157.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

