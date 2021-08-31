Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

V opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

