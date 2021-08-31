Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,891.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,864 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,212 shares of company stock worth $14,230,739. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

