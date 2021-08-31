Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 38.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG opened at $2,909.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,685.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,929.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

