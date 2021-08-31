Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

