Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

