Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,895.01 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,919.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,632.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,366.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

