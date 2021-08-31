Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

