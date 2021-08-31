Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 20,571 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

