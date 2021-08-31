Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

NYSE URI opened at $354.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

