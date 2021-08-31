Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 907.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $108.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.