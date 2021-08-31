Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.48% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

