Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 35,089 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,910,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,331,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.