Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

