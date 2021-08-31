Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 205,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

