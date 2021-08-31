Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $108,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,724,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,567,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $930,091,000 after buying an additional 807,844 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

