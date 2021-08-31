Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 471,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IDN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.22 million, a PE ratio of -288.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

