Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Achieves Market Cap of $22,956.63

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $22,956.63 and approximately $49,281.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

