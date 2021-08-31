Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 4.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $56,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

IBKR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. 674,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock valued at $46,062,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.