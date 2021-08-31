Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.58

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.58 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.38). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £59.49 million and a P/E ratio of 37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.65.

About Intercede Group (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

