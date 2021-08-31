Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Purchases C$78,570.00 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

Shares of IFP traded up C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.10. 104,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,423. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.15. Interfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$14.46 and a 1 year high of C$38.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

