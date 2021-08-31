International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Trading Down 2.6%

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.57.

International Baler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements.

