International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $740.43

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.43 ($9.67) and traded as low as GBX 727 ($9.50). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 731 ($9.55), with a volume of 62,405 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £302.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 729.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 740.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

