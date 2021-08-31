International Media Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 7th

International Media Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. International Media Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During International Media Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IMAQU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.07.

