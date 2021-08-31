International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after buying an additional 278,936 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. 2,658,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

