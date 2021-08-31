International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 278,936 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.