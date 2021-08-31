Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

