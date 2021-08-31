Internxt Price Tops $2.23 on Top Exchanges (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internxt has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $138,952.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internxt alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt (CRYPTO:INXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.