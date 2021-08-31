InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Shares Up 0.1%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. 39,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 35,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

