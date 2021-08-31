Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS: ITPOF) recently:

8/16/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Intertape Polymer Group Inc alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.