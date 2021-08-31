Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $149,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.11. 1,231,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

