Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Intuit worth $547,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

