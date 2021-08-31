Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.