Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 97,445 shares.The stock last traded at $12.69 and had previously closed at $12.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
