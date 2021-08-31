Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 97,445 shares.The stock last traded at $12.69 and had previously closed at $12.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

