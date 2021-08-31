Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,043 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $463,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 308.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000.

PGF stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

