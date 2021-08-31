Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYF. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30.

