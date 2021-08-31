Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 10,036.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 1.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1,350.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43.

