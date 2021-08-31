Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

