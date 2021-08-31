Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 923,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,784,000 after acquiring an additional 895,633 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,625,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,477,000.

RPV stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 279,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,242. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19.

