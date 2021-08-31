Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 31st (AMN, CCRN, COP, ERF, GTLS, LCRTF, LI, NDSN, PXLW, SREN)

Aug 31st, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 31st:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $118.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target raised by Truist from $19.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $255.00 to $275.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 79 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $84.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $385.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

